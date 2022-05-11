Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 1,653 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTNT stock opened at $261.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.96 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

