Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of FVI opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.17 million. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

