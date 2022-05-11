Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$199.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$183.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$200.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$183.70. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$158.27 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.58.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

