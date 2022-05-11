Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Jeffery L. Taylor Purchases 2,000 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FELE stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.