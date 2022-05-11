Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $465.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.58.
