Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $465.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

