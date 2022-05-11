Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Johanna Flower Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 903 shares in the company, valued at $12,939.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Johanna Flower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.