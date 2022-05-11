Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.10) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $679.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

