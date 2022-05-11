FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 18th

FTAC Zeus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 18th. FTAC Zeus Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZINGU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

