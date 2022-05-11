fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.69. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

