Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

