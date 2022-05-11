Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

FTEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

FTEK stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

