FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of FCEL opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

