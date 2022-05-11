Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 225,000 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $4,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 16,820 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $296,873.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $693,288.96.
- On Friday, March 4th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $981.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
