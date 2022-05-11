Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

FNKO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $981.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520,045 shares of company stock worth $29,642,905. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Funko by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 94.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

