G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.51.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

