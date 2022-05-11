Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPG. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Shares of GLPG opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $81.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

