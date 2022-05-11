Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Acquires £30,667 in Stock

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) insider Mark Blandford acquired 117,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £30,667 ($37,809.15).

Shares of GMR opened at GBX 27.48 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Gaming Realms plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20.39 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.40 ($0.52). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.88. The company has a market capitalization of £80.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56 ($0.69).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

