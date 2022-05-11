Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Eileen Serra Acquires 700 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IT stock opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.92. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.50 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

