GDS (GDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in GDS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 841,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GDS by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 91,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GDS by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GDS by 1,029.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GDS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

