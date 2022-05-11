Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

GMTX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $291,488.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.