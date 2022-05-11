Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will post $11.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.05 million and the highest is $12.50 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Genasys by 33.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

