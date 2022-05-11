Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.64%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.