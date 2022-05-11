Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Generation Bio stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.85. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 253,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Generation Bio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

