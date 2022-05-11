Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retail and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi’s brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE GCO opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.03. Genesco has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $810.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genesco by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $1,579,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Genesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

