Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $479.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.99. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

