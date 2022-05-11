Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2022 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$55.00.

5/5/2022 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

3/31/2022 – Gildan Activewear is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$64.00.

GIL stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

