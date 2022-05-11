Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

GOOD opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $726.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

