Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

GAIN opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $504.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

