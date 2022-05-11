GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.67.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

