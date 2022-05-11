Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of Global Ports stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 97.99 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129. The firm has a market cap of £71.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.
About Global Ports (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.