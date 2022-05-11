Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Global Ports stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 97.99 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129. The firm has a market cap of £71.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

