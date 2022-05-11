Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Gogo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

