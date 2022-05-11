Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

