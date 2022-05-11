Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

