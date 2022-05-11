Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,195,000 after buying an additional 213,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $13,697,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 496,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

