Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.