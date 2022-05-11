Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO James C. Ryan Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 464,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GTN opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.