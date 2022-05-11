Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GTN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:GTN opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gray Television by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Gray Television by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

