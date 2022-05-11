Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director James P. Parmelee Acquires 10,000 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director James P. Parmelee bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GEG opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $54.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.25.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
