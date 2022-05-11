Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director James P. Parmelee Acquires 10,000 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director James P. Parmelee bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GEG opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $54.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.