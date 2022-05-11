Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem Purchases 80,000 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
