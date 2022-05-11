Great-West Lifeco (GWO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO) recently:

5/6/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

5/6/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

5/2/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

4/22/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

4/20/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

4/12/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$45.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$33.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.01 and a 1-year high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.0799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

