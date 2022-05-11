Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Director Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) Director Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $11,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,927.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $12,540.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.