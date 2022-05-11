Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will post $51.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the lowest is $48.40 million. Greenlane reported sales of $34.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $221.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.60 million to $231.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $302.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 72,928 shares during the period. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.