Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) vs. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Head to Head Contrast

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grom Social Enterprises and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yandex 0 0 4 0 3.00

Yandex has a consensus target price of $83.25, suggesting a potential upside of 339.55%. Given Yandex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -161.21% -50.28% -36.65% Yandex -6.46% -1.26% -0.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.73 -$10.15 million N/A N/A Yandex $4.79 billion 1.40 -$197.40 million ($0.91) -20.81

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yandex.

Summary

Yandex beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Yandex (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

