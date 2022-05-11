Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of GH opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

