Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.