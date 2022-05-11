Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green Acquires 30,000 Shares

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) CEO James W. Green bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 325,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,579,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.