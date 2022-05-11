Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

