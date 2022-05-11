Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ HBIO opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.84.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.