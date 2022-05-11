Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

