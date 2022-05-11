Hawkins (HWKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Hawkins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.