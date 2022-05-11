Hawkins (HWKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.
Shares of HWKN stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
