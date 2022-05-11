Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,302.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,490,915 shares of company stock worth $117,878,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 74.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,185,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 504,053 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 52.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 316,335 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

HAYW stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Hayward has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

